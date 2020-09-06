A 42-year-old woman nearly drowned and is in extremely critical condition after encountering trouble swimming in Steamboat Cove in Lake Havasu Saturday afternoon.
Boating safety deputies from the Mohave and San Bernardino county sheriff departments responded to the Steamboat Cove area around 5 p.m. Saturday when they found the woman who was being tended to by several people in the water. Deputies loaded the woman onto their patrol boat and began administering CPR.
A River Medical paramedic that was on board of the MCSO boat took over care of the woman, and she was transported to The Lake Havasu Water Safety Center. The woman was then transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department said witnesses told deputies the woman was swimming off the beach area and began to struggle while in approximately 7 feet of water. When she disappeared beneath the water, several people began a search, eventually locating her and pulling her above the water’s surface.
Swimming abilities were a factor in the incident, according to deputies.
The woman’s identity was not provided by the sheriff’s department.
