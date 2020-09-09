A 42-year-old woman remains in critical condition this week after a near-drowning in the area of Steamboat Cove. But according to Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, her road to recovery could be a long one if she survives.
“Lack of oxygen to the brain can be pretty detrimental,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox. “They may run a lot of tests to determine her level of brain activity and other functions.”
For Cox, the incident brought to mind a 2015 near-drowning that occurred in Lake Havasu — the most recent near-drowning in which the victim survived, he said.
“It was an 18-month-old girl, who was trapped under a watercraft that capsized due to strong weather conditions,” Cox said. “She survived … she was in a Phoenix hospital for months, but she pulled through.”
Deputies from the Mohave and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departments were called to the area of Steamboat Cove at about 5 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that the victim had drowned. According to witness statements, the victim was swimming in about seven feet of water away from the shore, and began to struggle. Sheriff’s officials say she disappeared beneath the water, where she was found by nearby Good Samaritans.
According to Mohave County officials, the victim was being tended by several people in the water when deputies arrived. The victim was boarded onto a patrol vessel, and an onboard paramedic attempted to resuscitate her as they returned to land. Emergency personnel transported the victim to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.
