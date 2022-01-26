A Laughlin woman is scheduled to appear in court on felony charges after she was shot last week during a confrontation with Bullhead City Police officers.
Patsy Thompson, 83, survived that confrontation last on Jan. 19, and is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Clark County District Court on felony charges related to her alleged actions prior to that encounter. Those charges include the willful or malicious killing of an animal; discharging a gun in a prohibited area; and disregard for the safety of persons or property.
The law enforcement officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Bullhead City Police Officers Michael Santa Rosa and Angel Gomez. Gomez has been employed with the Bullhead City Police Department since last July, and Santa Rosa has served the department since 2018.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, which has been tasked with investigating the incident, Thompson was the suspect in an armed robbery that allegedly occurred at a Bullhead City shopping center last Wednesday.
Investigators say Thompson attempted to bring her dog to a Fort Mohave veterinary clinic for treatment of a gunshot wound – which was allegedly inflicted by Thompson, herself. According to police, workers told Thompson the animal was deceased, and no treatment would be given.
Thompson allegedly left the location and drove to a pharmacy in Bullhead City. There, police say she entered the business while brandishing a handgun, and demanded prescription medication.
According to police, responding officers arrived to find Thompson driving away from the scene. Officers pursued Thompson before her vehicle came to a stop, according to initial reports. Police say Thompson brought her weapon into view, leading to a confrontation that ultimately ended when Gomez and Santa Rosa opened fire. Thompson was struck in the area of her jaw, and taken into custody at the scene.
She was transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for emergency treatment of her injuries, and was admitted to the hospital in stable condition. Thompson was later released from hospital care and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Thompson remained in custody at Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday, with a bail amount set at $20,000.
Investigation into the shooting remained ongoing as of Wednesday evening, and more information in the case will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.