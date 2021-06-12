A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on June 4 for allegedly interfering with a judicial proceeding after shouting a homophobic slur at the victim, who has an order of protection against her.
According to the police report, Lake Havasu City police officers were assisting Juliette Farey as she retrieved property from the house of a person who had a restraining order against her.
The report says that the officers told Farey not to speak with the protected person and that a violation in front of the officer would result in her arrest. When Farey entered the residence she made a comment of distaste for the protected party and an officer warned her she was just there to collect her property.
Police say that Farley was given 15 minutes to retrieve her property as she moved her items from the patio to the shuttle. The report says that Farey frequently became distracted and would yell at the officers, express her distaste for Arizona and say that she was a five-star general.
Police say it was then that Farey said the homophobic slur to the home’s resident while an officer was speaking with them. Farey was placed under arrest for violation of an order of protection.
