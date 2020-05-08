A Lake Havasu City woman was charged after she allegedly arrived at the drive-through of a fast food restaurant and berated employees over an order. According to the report, the incident escalated until the woman entered the building, screamed at employees, and damaged a drive-through headset belonging to the restaurant.
Officers were called to the Showplace Drive restaurant April 10, where witnesses reported a customer – later identified by police as 31-year-old Katherine J. Nicklow – complained to drive-through employees about an order made the previous day. According to the report, witnesses said Nicklow was “giving the workers a hard time,” while a male passenger in Nicklow’s vehicle was described as “quiet,” and “looking embarrassed.”
The restaurant’s manager attempted to intercede, but Nicklow’s vehicle had already left the drive-through. According to police, Nicklow entered the restaurant shortly afterward and began to shout at the manager, creating such a disruption that other employees became distracted from their duties.
Nicklow’s conduct escalated until she allegedly grabbed the microphone-portion of the manager’s headset and pulled it hard enough to damage the equipment. According to police, Nicklow then left the scene in her vehicle.
Officers allegedly identified Nicklow with video surveillance footage from the business, and she was found driving in the area of McCulloch Boulevard on April 18.
Police stopped Nicklow’s vehicle and questioned her at the scene, the report said. Nicklow did now immediately say she recalled the alleged incident at the restaurant, the report said, but later admitted to the confrontation with employees.
Nicklow was cited and released on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and assault. She is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu Municipal Court Jun 1 to answer the complaint against her.
