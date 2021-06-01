The victim of a traffic accident was released from Havasu Regional Medical Center this weekend, after being struck by a vehicle on the London Bridge. The driver in the accident has arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Officers were called to the bridge at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a vehicle struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, and police say she was later released.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 55-year-old Nevada resident Suzanne Yordy, was transported from the scene to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Yordy was also charged with misdemeanor counts of speeding, failure to provide proof of vehicle insurance and failure to yield to a pedestrian on a crosswalk.
