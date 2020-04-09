A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested last week after police say she engaged in an argument with employees at a McCulloch Boulevard hotel, allegedly throwing a roll of toilet paper at guests and striking several employees.
According to the police report, 37-year-old Jenny L. Webb became upset when she was denied entry to the hotel’s swimming pool. When officers arrived, Webb was shouting at employees in the lobby, the report said. Officers asked Webb to exit the lobby with them, at which point police say she began to approach the hotel’s general manager.
Webb was taken into custody, and appeared to make nonsensical statements toward officers, the report said.
According to witness statements, the incident began when Webb entered the hotel’s lobby and began to shout about the hotel’s swimming pool being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, under order from Gov. Ducey last month.
Webb left the lobby briefly, witnesses allegedly told police, and attempted to climb the fence surrounding the pool to gain entry. Unsuccessful, Webb allegedly returned to the lobby with a rock in her hand.
Webb allegedly threatened other guests with the rock, before grabbing a nearby ladder and throwing it to the ground before approaching the front desk. Two guests were attempting to check in at the counter as Webb approached. According to police, Webb threw a roll of toilet paper at the couple, striking both.
The hotel’s manager attempted to calm Webb, the report said, at which point she allegedly kicked him. According to police, Webb then picked up a computer monitor at the desk, and attempted to break it before officers arrived.
According to the police report, Webb’s allegedly erratic behavior continued while she was in custody, and she requested medical assistance. Officers transported Webb to Havasu Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
Webb was cited on misdemeanor charges including threats, disorderly conduct and three counts of assault.
