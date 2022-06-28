Created on the basis of spreading positivity, avoiding drama and banding together as women, Hav-A-Sis provides a welcoming sisterhood while raising funds to support the community of Lake Havasu City.
On Friday, the nonprofit organization hosted a taco luncheon at Copper Still Distillery to raise scholarship money for local youth summer programs. President Connie Alexander was thrilled to share the mission of her group with the women who were in attendance.
“Everything that we’re raising through the summer is all for kids in some form or fashion,” Alexander stated. “Everything that we raise is to help either with scholarship programs and then we’ll work on the school supplies because school will be coming up in another month or so.”
With a mission to make a positive impact on the residents of Havasu, Alexander understands that the current state of rising gas and food prices are taking a toll on the city’s youth.
“There are many people who are suffering right now. Inflation is killing them,” Alexander continued. “Parents are having to choose between putting gas in their car to get to work and what they feed their children and what [school] supplies they provide.”
Most of Hav-A-Sis’s events have been held at businesses around Havasu. Alexander hopes to support local workers since they were critically affected by the covid restrictions that were implemented over two years ago.
“We like to do [luncheons] at different establishments here in the community to help pay it forward and also take care of our servers who were so severely affected during the pandemic,” Alexander explained.
Secretary Pat Austin agrees with Alexander’s vision of supporting the local youth with the funds they raise through their nonprofit. Austin also sees Hav-A-Sis as a group that is welcoming to all women.
“[Hav-A-Sis] includes everyone that wants to come,” Austin said. “They help so many people through different organizations and different groups especially the children and that’s something that is near and dear to my heart.”
Alexander states that her group’s online presence has grown since the creation of Hav-A-Sis in January 2021. She says there are over 600 members in their Facebook group with another 1,000 followers on their Facebook page. The average number of women that attend the nonprofit’s events range from 30 to 50. Alexander says there is usually a higher turnout for her group’s larger fundraisers.
“We started out as a small group meeting at our backyard swimming pool and just talking and being there for each other,” Advisor Sharon Martin said. “It’s taken off on its own and is getting bigger and bigger. We’re proud of it and we’re proud of [Connie].”
The volunteers that Hav-A-Sis consists of have a willingness to provide for their community members while encouraging those who want to be a part of their group.
“It’s having women all together to support one another, to love on one another, to be a friend, to be a sister, to just be good to one another and help each other out,” Treasurer Donna Filter added. “Whatever you need, give us a call and we’ll take care of it.”
Hav-A-Sis has other fundraisers and networking events scheduled for the remainder of the year. Upcoming events include a lunch at Blondzee’s on July 15 followed by a cocktail gathering at Summer Ray on July 28.
“We just want to have fun,” Alexander said. “That’s the bottom line and if we can have fun doing it and helping somebody else, there’s no reason not to.”
Hav-A-Sis can be contacted by phone at (928) 830-5566, by email at girlfriend@havasis.org or by their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/havasislhc.
