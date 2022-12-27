Christmas trees are abundant in Lake Havasu City homes during this holiday season. But in Havasu’s climate, those dark green firs and evergreens are only appropriate at one time of the year. Now the season has passed, and those trees can still be useful even after they’ve served their purpose.
Once a favored endeavor of Havasu residents, as well as state and federal wildlife agencies, Anglers United has returned this year with its annual Christmas Tree Habitat Program. The organization will collaborate through multiple government agencies and partner organizations to collect used Christmas trees this year at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Those trees will ultimately be transported to the waters of Lake Havasu and deposited, where they will form new habitat for aquatic wildlife.
Since 1992, the program has been used to improve about 875 acres of fish habitat in 42 coves surrounding Lake Havasu. Those improvements have offered protection for younger fish to grow, according to the BLM, and has improved fishing opportunities in the Havasu area. The program was discontinued in 2020, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, before returning this month.
The program is a collaboration between Anglers United, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the Arizona Game & Fish Department, the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Arizona State Parks & Trails. The program will also receive assistance from the Lake Havasu Marine Association, the Sea Scouts, as well as local divers and volunteers.
Christmas tree donations can be delivered to the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center at 100 Park Avenue, or at the Havasu Riviera Marina.
Also returning this year will be Republic Services’ Christmas tree disposal program. In previous years, the company picked up Christmas trees at Havasu residents’ homes on their normal trash pickup days. Last year, those trees were required to be placed beside garbage bins, with the requirement that those trees be no longer than four feet tall, and no wider than three feet.
Attempts to contact Republic Services representatives by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.
