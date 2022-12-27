Christmas tree habitat program

Trees are awaiting transportation on Tuesday to their eventual resting place in Lake Havasu. There they will be added to aquatic wildlife habitats as part of Anglers United’s Christmas Tree Habitat program, for the first time in three years.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Christmas trees are abundant in Lake Havasu City homes during this holiday season. But in Havasu’s climate, those dark green firs and evergreens are only appropriate at one time of the year. Now the season has passed, and those trees can still be useful even after they’ve served their purpose.

Once a favored endeavor of Havasu residents, as well as state and federal wildlife agencies, Anglers United has returned this year with its annual Christmas Tree Habitat Program. The organization will collaborate through multiple government agencies and partner organizations to collect used Christmas trees this year at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Those trees will ultimately be transported to the waters of Lake Havasu and deposited, where they will form new habitat for aquatic wildlife.

