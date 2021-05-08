KINGMAN —Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods has been dismissed by the Mohave County Fair Association Board of Directors. The board wrote in a news release that it voted to terminate Woods’ contract “effectively immediately” at its Thursday, May 6 meeting. Woods had been placed on paid administrative leave on Sunday, May 2.
No reason was given for Woods’ dismissal. The news release noted that a candidate search is forthcoming, and said board member Karen Hughes will serve as acting fair manager until the position is filled. The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept 16-19.
