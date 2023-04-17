Woodworker creates original wooden displays, signs for veterans

As a small business owner in Mohave County, Gary Ecker, who owns Carved Wood Art, brings his passion to life through handmade wooden artwork.
Based out of Fort Mohave, Ecker and his wife Deborah Ecker both support veterans near and far. Due to their own family’s military history, Ecker describes his line of work as one that is gratifying.
Through the wooden signs and displays he creates, Ecker transforms pieces of wood into works of art. His constant involvement with organizations within Fort Mohave as well as Lake Havasu City varies from military organizations to outdoor recreational groups, he says.
Being a long-time participant of the Havasu SXS Trail Association’s Rick Seales Annual Veterans Ride has allowed Ecker to honor local veterans. His yearly partnership with the offroading organization continues to broaden his military-based clientele, he says.
“They asked me a few years ago if I could come by and donate a sign,” Ecker said of the offroading group. “Anytime they ask me to do anything, I’m there to help them out.”
The annual ride, which typically takes place at the start of the year, recognizes veterans in Havasu at a luncheon held at The Bunker Bar.
For this year’s event, Ecker created a sign that was presented to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Rosamond Naylor. During World War II, Naylor served as an aviation machinist’s mate after enlisting at the age of 20.
The responses that Ecker typically witnesses from his clients can range from ecstatic to tearful, he describes.
“I’ve made Vietnam vet signs and gave one to a woman who made it for her husband,” Ecker said. “Her husband and her picked it up and she cried and he had tears in his eyes.”
Between donating signs to the Havasu SXS Trail Association and participating in parades local to Fort Mohave, Ecker says he takes pleasure in providing his custom made work.
In addition to woodworking, Ecker adds that he also makes creations on glass, sandstone and slate.
“I was not a vet but my heart goes out. I was in that era and I saw too many of my friends come back not in the best of shape,” Ecker said. “The little bit that I can do, everything little bit helps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.