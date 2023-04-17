Woodworker creates original wooden displays, signs for veterans

Gary Ecker, owner of Carved Wood Art, creates custom made wooden displays that are designed for veterans and their families.

As a small business owner in Mohave County, Gary Ecker, who owns Carved Wood Art, brings his passion to life through handmade wooden artwork.

Based out of Fort Mohave, Ecker and his wife Deborah Ecker both support veterans near and far. Due to their own family’s military history, Ecker describes his line of work as one that is gratifying.

