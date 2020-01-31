An aging water system could see much-needed repairs next month at the Horizon Six Improvement District.
The Mohave County Engineering Department submitted plans for the renovation this month, which call for the addition of new vaults and pump release valves at multiple sites throughout Horizon Six, improving water flow and pressure to an aging water infrastructure.
The project will be split into phases, according to Public Works Director Steve Latoski, with the first phase estimated to cost $208,000. The work would assure stable water system pressure, reduce the likelihood of costly waterline breaks and preserve waterline service life, according to a report by Latoski to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this month. Next week, the board will vote on whether to approve the project.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, himself a resident of the Horizon Six Development District, repairs to the district’s water system are sorely needed.
“We hope (the repairs) will give additional years of service to the district without adding additional cost to the residents,” Johnson said.
The request follows an in-house study conducted last September, when county engineers determined that existing concrete vaults for multiple release valves were deteriorating, limiting access by workers to the valves and creating a need for replacement. It was determined that significant pavement restoration would be needed for the project, and the Board of Supervisors approved preparations for the construction last year.
Until last summer, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department provided fire protection and paramedic services to the Horizon Six community. At the time, it was determined by fire officials that the district’s water system was in disrepair, with water pressure insufficient to aid in protecting the area’s homes. The city withdrew from its longstanding contract to offer fire protection services to Horizon Six until the community’s water system could be improved. Lake Havasu City fire officials have since continued to provide fire protection to Horizon Six residents, but have transported their own water for operations and billed residents directly for fire services.
Once Horizon Six’s water system is brought to Lake Havasu City standards, Johnson says the decision of whether the county will enlist Havasu’s fire agency to provide fire and paramedic services will be a decision for the residents of Horizon Six.
“We’re still waiting on a request from the people in Horizon Six on how they’ll proceed,” Johnson said. “We can’t just create a new agreement (with Havasu) and say, ‘This is for the good of the people’. We’re going to have to wait for people to say what they want next.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could make a decision on Horizon Six’s water system renovation project at its Feb. 3 meeting.
