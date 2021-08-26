The Havasu Area Public Art group has announced the new home for its mural celebrating the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City.
HAPA members announced this week the 36-foot mural will be placed at The Shabby Shack, also known as Book Exchange, at 2029 N. McCulloch Blvd. in the heart of Downtown Havasu. The mural will be 12 feet high and composed of 4-inch-by-4-inch tiles that residents can purchase to have a favorite picture incorporated into the mural.
Havasu Area Public Art President Fred Hahn has said the mosaic – titled “We are Havasu” - will feature a scenic shot of the London Bridge over Bridgewater Channel. Titles can be purchased for $20 for premium locations, and $10 for standard locations.
For more information about how to donate and submit a photo for the work email WeAreHavasu@aol.com or call 928-855-2098.
The 50th anniversary of the bridge dedication is scheduled for October.
