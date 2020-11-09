Construction of new pickleball courts at Dick Samp Memorial Park has taken several years to come to fruition, but city officials says the project provides a template for any citizens and groups who want to bring an amenity to Havasu.
Lake Havasu City hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for various improvements at Dick Samp Park, highlighted by the addition of eight new pickleball courts that will bring the total number of courts at the park up to 12. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said the courts should be ready to use in about six months. T.R. Orr Construction of Kingman will be doing the improvements for $658,813.
The Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association has been pushing for the project for the last several years and donated $100,000 to help pay for the improvements.
“The group has been looking for this project for a long time and they put in a lot of effort,” said Pickleball Association President David Rossing. “They were digging in their pockets every time we turned around.”
Rossing said the association has been pushing for more pickleball courts for at least three years, beginning with the previous mayor and city manager. During that time the need for more courts has only become more pronounced.
“We had about 30 members when we first started communicating with the city and we are up to 260 members now in just three years,” Rossing said. “It’s a much bigger organization than I had anticipated when we started.”
As the association has grown, so too has the wait to get on a pickleball court. Rossing said the courts are most heavily used during the morning from fall until spring and it takes a lot of patience to play a game right now.
“There are only four courts, but there are usually 10 to 12 courts worth of people here waiting,” Rossing said. “So they may spend 20 or 30 minutes waiting for a game, then they spend 15 minutes playing and they have to wait another 30 or 40 minutes.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy thanked the association for their passion and support, and said their efforts were a great example of citizens in action.
“You guys are setting the gold standard for how we can make the park amenities that are necessary happen for our citizens,” Sheehy said during the groundbreaking. “Just 10 years ago we didn’t know what pickleball was. Then you guys took us by storm and now we will have all of these additional courts out here.”
Sheehy said the association first reached out to the City Council several years ago about the need for pickleball courts in the community. The council responded by building the four courts currently at Dick Samp Park.
“The need immediately arose for additional courts, so the demand was greater than what we were able to provide at that time,” Sheehy said. “They said that they would show us that there was a need for the courts and there was also support for the courts by raising money. They went to work and they were able to raise $100,000 in pretty short order and were able to come back to council with their donation.”
Rossing said the association sold merchandise, held events, took donations, held raffles and more to raise the money with one particularly sizeable donation from one of its members that helped the club to reach its goal.
The Pickleball Association has also attended several Parks and Recreation Board meetings and City Council meetings to make their case.
Sheehy said the association’s efforts are a good example for any organization or group in the city that would like to see a particular amenity come to Havasu.
Improvements at the park
Although the improvements will bring the promised pickleball courts to Dick Samp Park, the project will also include additional fencing and some concrete work that will benefit more than just pickleball players.
“This park is also home to little league and there are parking challenges here,” Sheehy said. “So we are going to be able to solve some of those problems for the little league users of the park, other park users, and the pickleball association.”
The bids for all the planned improvements originally came back several hundred thousand dollars above the $713,750 that the City Council budgeted in its Capital Improvement Plan. So the council reduced the scope of the project to bring the cost down to $658,813 by making cuts to additional lighting so the courts to be used at night, along with some cuts to planned sidewalks, curbs, and landscaping.
Although the Pickleball Association is excited to get to play on some new courts in about 180 days, Rossing said he expects them to get right back to work. Rossing said the association added a few improvements to the existing courts, such as putting slats into the chain-link fence to cut down on wind, as well as putting in bleachers and shade. He said he expects the association will do the same thing once the new courts are finished.
Rossing also mentioned that there is still room at the park for four more pickleball courts – or 16 in all – that the association would like to see be built eventually. The Pickleball Association would also like to bring lighting to the courts to allow for games during the evening which will further reduce the bottleneck for court times and possibly attract more users. Rossing also said the club could decide to focus on putting in the sidewalks that were cut from the current plans.
“I don’t know what our priorities will be but we will be doing some more fund raising in one direction or another,” Rossing said. “At some point down the road we expect to have some tournaments out here, which brings economic benefit to the city and makes use of what is here.”
