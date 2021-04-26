Lake Havasu City is getting ready to unveil its brand new transportation system.
The City Council will hold a work session today with city staff to discuss the planned new transportation system that the council originally approved in January 2020. Over the past 10 months the transportation department has been working to get everything ready for the new system and the City Council has purchased three buses, two SUVs, and dispatch software that will be used to run the transportation system.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the work session is expected to be an informational presentation for the council and public to learn about what the city has planned for its new transportation system – which is expected to include multiple levels of service starting with a fixed route around the downtown area, as well as some supplementary services to bring residents to the fixed routes or to their final destination..
Knudson said the work session allows for more informal conversations between council, city staff, and the public.
According to meeting documents, the transportation department is planning to begin running a pilot fixed route from May until June. The first fixed route in the downtown area is expected to start in August with a couple more fixed routes potentially added in 2022.
The work session is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open to the public to attend in person, and live video of the meetings will be available on Channel 4 and online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the posted start of the meeting.
