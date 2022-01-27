KINGMAN — The City of Kingman and partners are in the first steps of building a 400-unit workforce housing apartment complex near Centennial Park at 3333 Harrison St. With a growing community and blooming workforce, additional housing is essential to meet the new growth.
While the project is in its early phases, Mayor Jen Miles said they’ve been working with the developer, Harrison 15, LCC, for over a year. Miles said finding housing for a growing workforce has been an issue for years, so finding solutions for housing is a must.
“We have new jobs, we have job growth in our community and to satisfy the need for housing, this type of project is critical,” Miles said.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1, who posted about the development on his Facebook page on Friday, Jan. 21, said his district and the Kingman area need different housing products, not just single-family homes.
“We have to have apartment complexes, townhomes, patio homes, just a variety of housing projects,” he said, crediting the City of Kingman Economic Development Department for its efforts.
Miles said the city does not have an estimate for when the complex will break ground, but has issued all the required permits and determined it’s zoned appropriately. The timeline on those permits have been extended to ensure the city has time to find a construction workforce.
“The news is positive in that the permits are issued and the project design concept is all in place,” Miles said.
Miles said Harrison 15, LCC is working with local construction contractor T.R. Orr Inc. on the preliminary budget and determining the portions of the project that can be completed. However, they do not have a contract yet.
“This work is taking place and we are very glad that the developer is working with our local construction contractor to participate in building this project,” Miles said.
While the complex is targeted towards workers, the rental price units has not been determined. Miles said she assumed it would be competitive with other rentals around town.
“These are really lovely, quality apartments that people moving to the area will find they meet a lot of the needs for housing,” Miles said. “We anticipate a lot of projects in Kingman including those that are associated with infrastructure, construction and development.”
According to Lingenfelter, it has been more than five years since such a project took shape in Kingman.
“Hopefully, we’ll continue to have some success with workforce housing, affordable housing,” he said. “District 1 is fully committed to that.”
This article has been updated to reflect that local construction company contractor T.R. Orr is working with Harrison 15, LCC, not the City of Kingman, on the preliminary budget and determining what portions of the project can be completed.
