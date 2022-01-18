A developer based in Redlands, California is planning to build a 136 unit residential community on about 18 acres just south of The Shops at Lake Havasu. The stated goal of the project is to help address the workforce housing shortage in Havasu.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing today to consider a request from Yenomom Havasu for a minor amendment to the future land use map in the city’s general plan for the property at 40 Retail Centre Blvd. The 17.91 acre parcel is currently designated for “employment” in the general plan and the company is requesting it be changed to “medium density residential.”
If the minor amendment is approved, the property would then need to be rezoned into a residential district in order for the development to move forward.
The property is located on the west side of Retail Centre Blvd., between Home Depot and the south entrance into The Shops, near Dillard’s.
Chris Stark, with Yenomom Havasu, said the community would be called Yellow Bell Villas and would consist largely of duplexes with some single family homes. Each unit would include two bedrooms and two bathrooms with about 700 to 900 square feet of living space and a roughly 1,000 square foot RV garage.The living spaces would be situated on opposite sides of each duplex, with a shared wall for the garages.
“We are excited to bring attainable housing to Havasu,” Stark said. “We know it is needed there - especially for that working class man or woman.”
Stark noted that large garages and extra garage space is in high demand in Havasu, and the community is set up to provide plenty of space for toys in a relatively affordable community.
“Everybody - whether they are low, middle or high income - they all have toys,” Stark said. “Lake Havasu is the capital of having fun between the river and the desert. It doesn’t matter what you are making, everybody has time and a little bit of money to go have fun.”
Stark said residents will own the home and garage, and rent the land.
“That is how we are able to make it attainable for people,” Stark said. “We will get a small monthly payment from them to keep up on the site, and they will be able to own their own home at a price they can actually afford.”
Stark said the Home Owners Association will manage all maintenance and upkeep of the property. He said the community will be gated for security purposes, and it will include shared amenities such as recreational areas, walking paths and dog parks.
Stark said the exact price of homes in Yellow Bell Villas is still subject to change with fluctuating construction costs, but he expects it to be well below the average price of a single family home in Havasu - which was $460,500 in 2021 according to the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors.
The planning and zoning meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., at the council chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The commission will consider the requested amendment and vote on a recommendation to approve or deny. The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make a final decision on the general plan amendment after another public hearing at a future council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.