The 2022 IJSBA World Finals comes back to Crazy Horse campgrounds this week, and will feature international riders who have struggled to make it the past couple years because covid-19 travel restrictions.

Personal Watercraft Racing was created by IJSBA in the mid 1970s. The first World Championship was held in 1982 in Lake Havasu City and it’s been here ever since.

