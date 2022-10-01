The 2022 IJSBA World Finals comes back to Crazy Horse campgrounds this week, and will feature international riders who have struggled to make it the past couple years because covid-19 travel restrictions.
Personal Watercraft Racing was created by IJSBA in the mid 1970s. The first World Championship was held in 1982 in Lake Havasu City and it’s been here ever since.
Over 150 international riders will make the trip to Lake Havasu City to compete against about 400 riders from around the country, IJSBA director Scott Frazier said.
The turnout is expected to exceed 2019’s numbers, Frazier said.
Frazier and the IJSBA have nailed the process of getting all these international riders into the United States to compete. Depending on the nation each rider comes from, some require a special invitation to make it through the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, which the IJSBA has a great relationship with, Frazier said.
Over 30 nations will be represented at Crazy Horse for the next week, including: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
Over 40 riders are coming from Thailand alone, Frazier said.
The first day of competition is slated for Tuesday, October 4. Admission is free. Beginning Thursday, October 5, vendors and exhibitors will open displays for all things Personal Watercraft including new watercraft, performance parts, wetsuits, apparel and accessories.
The professional racing classes begin Friday, October 6 and continue through the weekend. On Saturday night, there is an evening Freestyle competition under Lake Havasu’s famous London Bridge.
Some local favorites to look out for are: Ashlynn King, Alexz Benson, Sophia Benson, Taylor Smith, Britton Reinhard, Sabrina Cook, River VarneHannah McLain, Anna Glennon, Ty Smith, Tyler Kennedy, Coy Curtis, Ryder Wildeboer, Jet Wildeboer, Maddix Haynes, Mason Haynes, Parker Kaiser, Brody King, Tyler Ward, Tanner Wright, Kole Cramer, Josh Simon, Sebastian Girello, Reese Giese, Weston Barre, Charles Anderson, Luke Blanton, Jaiden Ruis, Collin Livermore, Jake Pearce, Ryder Bliss, Brice Chambers, Revin Harris, Andrew Cecere
Some international riders to watch are: Abdullah Alfadhel from Kuwait, Laurent Boucher from France, Jayden Richardson from Australia, Book Sermsuwan from Thailand, Mohammad Albaz from Kuwait, Aqsa Aswar from Indonesia, Cory Rarick from Canada, Alejandro Playan from Argentina, Quinten Bossche from Belgium, Maurin Raphael from France, Waleed Alsharshani from Qatar, Marcus Jorgensen from Denmark, Sophie Francis from the United Kingdom, Dustin and Tyron Motzouris from South Africa.
