One of the most prestigious personal watercraft events in the world is returning to Lake Havasu City.
The International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) World Finals officially returns on Tuesday for its 40th anniversary event – all of which have taken place in Havasu. Competitors have started to check in since Saturday and this year’s slate will feature PWC riders from all over the world.
International riders didn’t make the trip last year because of travel restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic – a problem that still persists for some competitors in European countries for this year’s event. Last year’s event was the first time that international competitors didn’t come.
IJSBA promotor Scott Frazier said American riders will hail from nearly every state.
According to Frazier, International competitors are coming from the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Serbia, Argentina and Poland. Overall, Frazier said there’s about 300 competitors, which exceeds the amount from 2020. Frazier said the event had about 55% of 2019’s numbers last year.
Award ceremonies will take place at the beach near the campground this year. Crazy Horse Campgrounds will be the site for this year’s events.
Last year’s event looked different than years past with several covid-19 precautions and guidelines being enforced including social distancing and masks. The event is still feeling the effects of the pandemic, as supply and labor shortages have impacted the PWC manufacturers.
“So this year, supply issues and other difficulties, labor shortages and etc. have made it a much more difficult situation for the vendors, the factories that produced the watercraft and prices have gone up a little bit,” Frazier said. “So there’s definitely a lot of things that we have to deal with.”
This year’s event will have a full vendor area, food trucks, grandstands, a beer garden and beach seating for attendees who want to socially distance themselves.
The World Finals has taken place in Havasu since its inception and to celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary, there will be a special ceremony at Kokomo on Oct. 9. The ceremony will take place after the under the bridge freestyle expo, which is also returning to full capacity after a scaled-back version last year.
“We’re just going to reflect on where we’ve been to the new Jet Ski products and all the way to where we came 40 years later,” Frazier said about the special ceremony.
The popular under the bridge show was scaled back last year due to the pandemic and was moved to the Crazy Horse Campground at night. The turnout was lower than usual. Frazier said it’s great to have the show back at the London Bridge, especially for locals who aren’t able to watch the competition during work hours. The local Big O’Tires location is a sponsor for the show.
“The under the bridge show is the only event that we get to do through the whole World Finals that has a fixed time,” Frazier said. “The schedule during the day could change so for the people that want to watch the powerful freestyle show, it’s one of the few times they set their clock and know that as soon as it gets 30 minutes after dark, we’re going to start trying to make things happen.”
Check-in for competitors will conclude on Monday with events starting on Tuesday. The three-day period serves as an accumulation period and there will be a meeting with the riders on Monday, along with course orientation.
The full five-day event schedule could be viewed online at the IJSBA website.
“We’ve done so much to make this our place,” Frazier said. “We’re really proud to have grown with the city and I hope the city is proud of us for continuing to come. I hope they enjoy us as much as we enjoy being here.”
