In October 2014, the Lake Havasu area witnessed a record being broken during the IJSBA world finals. Lee Stone from the UK broke the record ‘Most Consecutive Backward Somersaults on a Personal Watercraft’ with his attempt of 36.
This record will be one of many featured in the Arizona Science Center’s new exhibit. The exhibit, “The Science of the Guinness World Records” will explore the science behind the accomplishments, what it took to get their names in the history books and how participants can also become a part of the history.
