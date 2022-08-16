Tinnell Memorial Skate Park: On a higher level

“It’s a bird...it’s a plane...no, it’s local pro Jared Foulk of Havoc Pro Scooters and Ronka Underground Skatepark taking flight Saturday at the Tinnell Memorial Skate Park”

 Marcel Louis-Jacques/News-Herald photo

For ten years, the International Scooter Federation has hosted the world’s best professional scooter riders at locations across the globe, but has never held a championship competition in the United States - until now.

Registration began this month for last minute qualifiers in this year’s ISF World Championship, to be held in Lake Havasu City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.