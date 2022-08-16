For ten years, the International Scooter Federation has hosted the world’s best professional scooter riders at locations across the globe, but has never held a championship competition in the United States - until now.
Registration began this month for last minute qualifiers in this year’s ISF World Championship, to be held in Lake Havasu City.
The event is scheduled to host competitors from throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia at Tinnell Memorial Skate Park this October, with “last chance” qualifying competitions to begin on Oct. 14. The championship itself will take place Oct. 15 through Oct. 16.
According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, this year’s ISF World Championships are the only international event scheduled to take place at Tinnell Memorial Skate Park this year.
But Havasu tourism officials are pleased to see the park’s growing notoriety among skaters worldwide.
“Tinnell Memorial Sports Park is a world-class venue for skating and scootering,” Concannon said Tuesday. “The park received tons of worldwide attention from last year’s Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour, and now the park is high on the radar for those who organize these kinds of competitions.”
And according to Concannon, the greatest benefit for Havasu will be the international attention that such an event will generate among scooter enthusiasts and young athletes worldwide. And while the economic impact of the event on Havasu isn’t yet known, Concannon is optimistic.
“With nearly 100 participants, family and crew here for four days, we should see our typically strong October even more lucrative for area hotels and restaurants,” Concannon said.
According to ISF’s webpage, this year’s world championship competition in Havasu follows the cancellation of last year’s ISF World Championships.
The organization did not hold its competition as intended in December, after coronavirus restrictions delayed ISF’s “Australasian” World Qualifier.
