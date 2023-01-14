Hot air balloons might not be able to fly in windy conditions, but kites can.
Next week along with the dozens of hot air balloons at BalloonFest, starting Jan. 19, there will also be a number of kite enthusiasts at the festival showing off their skills.
Those enthusiasts include Jim and Lynn Foster, a couple from California who have been flying quad-kites for over 20 years.
Quad-kites are 92 inch wide kites—shaped like a bow tie—with four control lines that make them “infinitely controllable,” according to Jim.
Jim and Lynn, who fly in a pair team called Kite Kids, say they perform their synchronized routines to music. Typical love songs, Jim says, but the couple have performed to all types of music from ragtime classics to The Beatles.
“It is much like a square dance where you learn the dance and there is a caller who calls moves,” Jim said.
The Fosters say this will be their third time coming to Lake Havasu City for BalloonFest, however, they have been all over the world including to countries like France, Italy, and Belgium thanks to the hobby.
“We go over every year to fly with the European flyers,” Jim said. “It (kite flying) is really big over there.”
The Fosters says they first got introduce to the hobby in July 2001 while when driving down the Oregon Coast they spotted a small kite festivals with flyers flying quad kites.
“I thought ‘now that is flying a kite’” Jim said.
Jim and Lynn Foster will be joined at BalloonFest by fellow flyers Tom King and Vernon White.
According to the BalloonFest schedule, synchronized kite shows are happening Friday, Jan. 20 at 12:00 and 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.