Proving that necessity is the mother of invention, the Lake Havasu Yacht Club’s members created a new way to observe its Opening Day celebration.
The annual ritual launches the spring and summer boating season on Lake Havasu. In a conventional year, boaters in their watercraft form a procession. Club members salute the commodore as they glide past their leader’s boat in Bridgewater Channel. Then the group beaches their boats and gathers in the park for a picnic.
Because of coronavirus concerns and the need for social distancing, it was decided that a “land parade” would have to substitute for the traditional boat parade through the Channel.
On April 4, club members headed to the south side of Lake Havasu City to drive as a group past Commodore Phyllis Lawson’s residence.
“It was a surprise parade for Phyllis, to keep the tradition alive,” said Liz Steele, a yacht club member.
Honorary member Patty Hauchrog organized the parade. The group -- 18 vehicles and two motorcycles -- met at a church parking lot on Jamaica Boulevard and drove to Lawson’s home.
“I called Gail, Phyllis’s husband, to let him know we were on our way. He told Phyllis to come out in their front yard to look at a bougainvillea she’d been complaining about, which she did.”
Within moments, the surprise procession appeared. All members’ cars were decorated with the yacht club’s distinctive burgee flags. A burgee is a distinguishing flag of a recreational boating organization.
“Phyllis loved it,” Steele reported. “One person ran up and gave her a roll of toilet paper. Another ran up and gave her a mask. Then we were gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.