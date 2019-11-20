The Partnership for Economic Development has permission to go ahead with its additions to YardCity as planned – with one stipulation.
The parking lot behind the small event center will need to be cleaned up.
At its meeting Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a two-year conditional use permit allowing the small space on McCulloch Boulevard known as YardCity, which made its debut this fall as the home of First Fridays, to be used as an outdoor event center without making parking improvements required in the district. After several residents in the area raised concerns, Commissioner Chad Nelson added a stipulation that the parking lot area be cleared of debris and graded before the next First Friday, scheduled for Dec. 6.
The conditional use permit was issued after a 5-1 vote by the commission with Don Bergen casting the dissenting vote. Bergen had suggested approving the permit for a one-year trial period, but said he couldn’t support two years.
While explaining the PED’s request for the conditional use permit, executive director James Gray said the area has received lots of positive feedback as the new venue for First Fridays.
“We are getting a lot of support from the businesses on Main Street,” Gray said. “With that we have also had a lot of requests. How do we use it? Why is it dark for the rest of the month? … Our town is incredibly good at events. So I would call this a micro little event center. It doesn’t draw a lot of attraction. With a lot of partners we have created a really cool niche down there. People like it, and they like the fact that we improved it. They like the aesthetics of it.”
Gray said the PED has already discussed bringing a few other events to YardCity with a Christmas movie series, TED Talks, and a series with the Better Business Bureau. In order to accommodate those uses, the PED plans to add a stage, a multi-tiered platform, and a power pole to the area to eliminate the need to use generators.
Planning and Zoning staff said those uses are all allowed in the Mixed-Use Uptown McCulloch Main Street District, but they would require finishing the parking lot. The requested permit allowed the use for two years without putting in permanent parking.
Gray said the two-year permit would cover the rest of PED’s lease on the property.
Gray told the commission that the PED hadn’t heard of any issues with parking, but that all changed once the public comment period began.
“Whenever there is a function downtown – every function downtown – people park all over in our parking lot,” said Gene Ballew, who owns a condo across the street from the YardCity parking lot. “When we come home we might not have a parking spot. Parking is an issue and it is important, I think. I don’t object to the plan. Downtown development is all great, but parking is certainly an issue.”
Ballew said he couldn’t say specifically if First Friday events held in YardCity had caused any issues itself, but he said whenever the streets are blocked off for a function downtown parking gets “crazy.”
Three other residents also addressed the commission, echoing Ballew’s complaints about parking in the area.
Jackie Leatherman said she has volunteered at the First Friday events and did not see any parking or logistical issues other than getting people to use the crosswalks.
“Prior to today we have had no complaints on the back,” Gray said. “As of today, I have heard those complaints and we can address those, both as a function of the event as well as some low level improvements to make sure that it is more esthetic and better back there.”
Gray also offered to give his card to residents so they can contact him directly with their concerns.
“We are here to build partnerships with businesses, but also with community,” he said. “So if we have residents next door that feel that way about it we will just have that done this week. We will just have it cleaned up.”
Prior to taking a vote, Nelson added a stipulation to ensure that the parking area is cleaned up to allow for parking.
“We will take immediate action and have the parking lot cleared and graded and ready for parking before next First Friday,” Gray told Today’s News-Herald.
After the vote, the residents said they felt that their voices had been ignored.
“They already made up their mind,” Ballew said. “They don’t care what we think.”
Ballew also said that he is worried about the precedent being set that allows for activities without following the requirements of the district.
With the conditional use permit approved, Gray said the PED will begin putting together the additional improvements, and hopes to be ready to host some different events by early January.
