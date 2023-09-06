Early Voting

About 100 people stood in line outside the Lake Havasu City Library in October 2020 to cast their ballots on the last day for early voting.

 Today’s News-Herald

PHOENIX — A practice used by some, if not all, Arizona counties to verify signatures on early ballots may be illegal.

And that could result in election officials all across the state have to change their procedures — and potentially result in more signatures on ballot envelopes being questioned.

1
0
1
0
1

Tags

(2) comments

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

FIFY- NOT MAYBE, BUT IS!

Typical spin/ghosting from this propaganda source. And typical headline from our “objective and non-partisan” local rag.

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

RP, on first reading I agree with you. There is nothing unambiguous about: “The common meaning of ‘registration’ in the English language is to sign up to participate in an activity.” However, Governor Gridlock and her twin sister Kris Mayes the AG both firmly in the back pocket of the State Dimocrat Party will appeal to, let’s say, a friendlier Court Room, where the “Big Cheat” will be looked upon more favorably? So the use of the verb “may” in this headline is accurate by Today’s News Herald. [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][ohmy][angry] Deaton

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.