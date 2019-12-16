Mystery surrounds a case of alleged human trafficking, after a two-year-long investigation by local and federal authorities imploded last week.
Mohave Deputy Attorney Kellen Marlow filed a motion on Thursday to dismiss all counts against former Bullhead City residents Amanda Yamauchi, 47, and Dean Bassett, 53, who were arrested last September for their alleged role in a Mohave County human trafficking ring. The reason for the dismissal of charges, Marlow said, was the unavailability of federal investigators to testify in the case. Where those investigators are now, or why they will not be able to testify, was unknown to Marlow as of this week.
Yamauchi and Bassett were among seven people arrested after a collaborative investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Bullhead City Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. According to investigators, police received complaints as early as 2016 of possible acts of prostitution at seven massage parlors throughout Mohave County, several of which were allegedly owned by Yamauchi with utilities registered under Bassett’s name.
Homeland Security agents took a direct role in the investigation, according to the arrest report, visiting each establishment in undercover operations with audio surveillance. According to police, Asian women were transported to each of the seven businesses, where they were allegedly coerced to provide sexual favors in exchange for U.S. currency. Homeland Security officials said last year the women were subjected to unsanitary conditions, working as long as 12 hours per day, with their only source of income being tips they earned through acts of alleged prostitution. With assistance from local police agencies, the efforts of federal investigators resulted in raids on each of the businesses allegedly involved.
Without the testimony of those investigators before a jury, however, Marlow said a conviction in either case would be unlikely.
“I’ve spoken with representatives from Homeland Security Investigations,” Marlow said Monday. “I wasn’t given any relevant information as it relates to the whereabouts of those investigators … I was just told that they would be unavailable.”
According to Marlow, who has worked with federal agents in prosecuting drug cases in the past, it’s rare that federal witnesses are unable to testify in felony proceedings.
“(Investigators) being unavailable to testify is incredibly uncommon,” Marlow said. “We don’t often have cases with this kind of collaboration, but we’ve never had issues with federal investigators’ ability to testify in court before.”
Scottsdale attorney Josephine Hallam, who represented Yamauchi, appeared to have concerns as to what efforts Homeland Security investigators may have taken in building their case against her client. On Oct. 29, Hallam submitted a motion requesting that the court compel the Department of Homeland Security to release information including past disciplinary reports for the agents involved, as well as DHS procedures and guidelines for undercover investigations into cases of alleged sex trafficking.
Marlow’s response to Hallam’s request, which was filed Nov. 14, indicated that the Arizona Department of Justice did not have the authority to compel disciplinary reports from federal employees, or provide documentation of procedures or guidelines pertaining to a federal agency. In Marlow’s response, he appeared to express his own concerns toward the Department of Homeland Security’s willingness to aid prosecutors.
Marlow requested the information be made available to Hallam by federal officials, without success.
“While no formal response has been rendered, counsel has been left with the impression there will be no cooperation from our federal partners in prosecuting the crimes they helped investigate.”
Before her case was dismissed, Yamauchi faced charges of human trafficking, knowingly benefitting from human trafficking, money laundering, prostitution, putting a person in a house of prostitution, receiving the earnings of a prostitute, keeping a house of prostitution, unlawfully obtaining labor or services and sex trafficking by coercion.
Bassett was accused of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, trafficking of persons for forced labor, unlawfully obtaining labor or services, money laundering, placing a person in a house of prostitution, maintaining a house of prostitution, benefitting from a sex trafficking venture and prostitution.
Five others were arrested during DHS’ collaborative operation with the Lake Havasu and Bullhead City Police Departments.
Las Vegas resident Shui Mei Ching, 53, owned another of the allegedly involved businesses, on the 1900 block of Mesquite Boulevard. Three undercover operations took place at Ching’s business, according to the police report, during which three Asian women offered sexual favors in exchange for U.S. Currency. Ching was allegedly found to have never reported earnings or wages to the Arizona Department of Economic Security since purchasing her business in 2017.
Ching is scheduled to appear for a status conference this Thursday as she awaits trial on charges of maintaining a house of prostitution and receiving the earnings of a prostitute.
When officers served a search warrant at Ching’s business last September, they arrested 45-year-old Utah resident Fang Fang Chen on charges of prostitution. Bullhead City resident Dennis R. Weber, 65, was also arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution.
Chen’s boyfriend, 41-year-old Utah resident Stephen C. Hansen, was also arrested when detectives learned that he allegedly transported Shen to massage parlors between Arizona, California and Utah for her to perform sexual favors in exchange for U.S. currency. Hansen pleaded guilty in July to one count of attempted pandering, and was sentenced to two years’ probation.
Another of the business owners involved in the alleged prostitution ring, identified as 56-year-old Bullhead City resident Yuqin Shu, is awaiting trial on charges of money laundering in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.