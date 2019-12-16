Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection of College and Lampkin Drives Monday morning after receiving reports of a fatal motor vehicle accident.
The collision occurred at about 10:45 a.m., when a motorcyclist struck a freight truck at the intersection. The rider, identified by police as 21-year-old Megan Manson, of Lake Havasu City, was reportedly eastbound on College Drive when she struck the rear end of the stopped truck. The motorcyclist was reported dead at the scene, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to police officials.
According to police, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The driver of the truck was cited on charges of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation – punishable by a maximum of 30 days in jail under Arizona statute.
