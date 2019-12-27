Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a McCulloch Boulevard shipping business Dec. 23 after receiving reports that a customer attempted to mail about 20 grams of marijuana to a New Jersey address.
The marijuana was contained in a plastic bag, which was placed in an envelope to be sent along with two Christmas cards, the report said.
According to police, surveillance video and a receipt from the business allegedly identified the sender as 75-year-old Havasu resident Kathryn W. Galvin.
Police contacted Galvin by telephone, and she allegedly told officers she attempted to send the marijuana in order to help a friend. She was unable to meet with officers due to medical limitations, the report said, but agreed to schedule a future time to speak with officers about the incident.
On Dec. 24, officers contacted Galvin at her Shoshone Court residence, where she was cited and released on charges of possession of marijuana.
