Providing a cool refuge for families this year are Lake Havasu City’s two movie theaters, Star Cinemas and Movies Havasu.
Making a return with their annual summer movie series, both companies will offer complimentary children’s titles for moviegoers of all ages. The series kicks off at 10 a.m. on Monday for both Star Cinemas and Movies Havasu.
Classic titles, such as “The Land Before Time”, can be seen at Star Cinemas while Movies Havasu will show the live-action movie, “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
The local theaters have provided the surrounding community with the free movie showings for over a decade, says Star Cinemas general manager Jenna DuPont and Movies Havasu day manager Sophia Forester.
“We believe kids summer series are beneficial for the community,” DuPont said. “It's a fun and exciting way for kids to escape the heat and enjoy entertainment with their family and friends for free.”
The popular summer addition to the theaters brings in a variety of community members, which DuPont says can see 75 to 125 visitors to her theater.
For Movies Havasu, Forester says customers have asked about the upcoming series before the announcement was made earlier in the week.
“It’s really popular. We’re getting so many calls even before we set out fliers,” Forester continued. “It’s really fun getting to pick out the movies and seeing the kids come for free.”
The movie schedule for Star Cinemas’ summer movie series begins Monday and ends on July 27. Selected films will be shown Monday through Thursday at the northside theater.
Movies Havasu’s schedule begins Monday and ends on July 20. Chosen films will be played on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the theater’s central location.
Movies Havasu is located at 180 Swanson Ave and Stars Cinemas is located in The Shops at Lake Havasu on State Route 95.
For more information, contact Star Cinemas at 928-764-2001 or Movies Havasu at 928-453-0055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.