Providing a cool refuge for families this year are Lake Havasu City’s two movie theaters, Star Cinemas and Movies Havasu.

Making a return with their annual summer movie series, both companies will offer complimentary children’s titles for moviegoers of all ages. The series kicks off at 10 a.m. on Monday for both Star Cinemas and Movies Havasu.

