More than 15 years after an investigation revealed allegedly widespread abuse within the community of Colorado City, Mohave County officials are hoping to address the lingering damage that may have been caused to residents’ mental and physical health.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to vote Monday on a possible health study for the area, located on Arizona’s northern border. According to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the county will gauge the mental and physical needs of Colorado City and surrounding residents, years after alleged abuse by a splinter sect of the Mormon Church.
According to Lingenfelter, the Short Creek “Rapid Assessment Response Evaluation” (RARE) assessment would monitor the mental and physical health needs of northern Mohave County residents. The assessment would take place more than 15 years after investigation began in the case of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – and the church’s former president, Warren Jeffs.
“It’s the first assessment of its kind that has ever been done up there,” Lingenfelter said this week. “Many of the area’s residents, who are now adults, were victims of crimes under Warren Jeffs and his organization. Most of them have never received treatment, and a lot of them are still dealing with mental issues.”
On the border of Arizona and Utah, the Short Creek area – which comprises Colorado City, Centennial Park, Cane Beds and HIlldale – is home to about 10,000 residents. Many of those residents were either members or former members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The sect of Mormonism was led by Jeffs, and made national headlines in 2005 when accusations of underage marriage and abuse were brought against church members. Jeffs and other senior church members were ultimately arrested and incarcerated; but the lasting impact of the organization’s alleged abuse has until now gone largely untreated.
“(The assessment) is a foundational tool that people there will have to look forward to,” Lingenfelter said. “They’re basically rebuilding their community from scratch after Warren Jeffs. The assessment is going to definitely be beneficial to the Mohave County Department of Health, social services and health providers. It will show these organizations where to focus their efforts”
Efforts under the assessment would also gauge residents’ basic needs, victims advocacy services, legal services, housing assistance needs, family peer support, case management resources, access to education and other needs for the northern Mohave County community.
The area is served by a single grocery store, according to a “Scope of Work” report for the project, and an estimated 40% of Short Creek residents lived in poverty as of last year. According to Cherish Families of Utah and Arizona, which serves polygamist and former polygamist communities, household sizes in the Short Creek area remained larger than the U.S. average, while per capita income throughout the area remained about 21% below the federal poverty level.
According to Lingenfelter, a community once under the thumb of the Fundamentalist Church, has begun to change for the better – and the county intends to help that change continue.
“They’ve got a reputation that they’re really trying to overcome,” Lingenfelter said. “It’s a completely different place, if you haven’t been there in the past five or six years … there’s all kinds of good stuff starting to happen up there, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
The assessment will be performed by Cherish Families of Utah and Arizona, the Short Creek Health Clinic, Care 1st Arizona and the Mohave County Health Department. Funding for the assessment would be provided through $32,500 in federal funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, to be matched by Care 1st Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.