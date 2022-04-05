Plans to build a 136-unit manufactured housing development just south of the Shops at Lake Havasu are back in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission today as the developer seeks a rezone.
Redlands, California-based developer Yenomom Havasu is seeking to rezone the 17.91 acre property at 40 Retail Centre Blvd. from the current general commercial zoning into a manufactured home district. Yenomom Havasu has previously said it plans to build a gated community of 136 manufactured homes on the property located west of Home Depot and south of Dillard’s.
Chris Stark with Yenomom Havasu told City Councilmembers in February that each house would include a 1,000 square foot garage with housing units ranging from 700 square foot two bed, two bath units to 900 square foot three bed, two bath units. Stark said the plan is to sell the manufactured homes somewhere in the upper $200,000s to lower $300,000 price range. Buyers will then rent the land that the home sits on from Yenomom Havasu.
Before the developer could start the rezoning process, it had to request that the city amend its general plan for that property by changing it from an “employment” designation to “medium density residential.” The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to approve the general plan amendment in January, followed by the City Council’s unanimous approval during its Feb. 22 meeting.
Our Lady of the Lake
Lake Havasu City’s Catholic church is going back through the planned development process to revise the site plan of a new school building and a multipurpose room that was approved by the City Council on Feb. 8.
The current site plan allows a two-story school building totaling 26,868 square feet and a 10,000 square foot multipurpose room located across a narrow parking lot from the south side of the school on Our Lady of the Lake’s 8.18 acre campus at 1975 Daytona Drive. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of that plan during its meeting in January. The City Council approved that planned development with a 6-1 vote at its Feb. 8 meeting.
But those plans received some pushback from several neighbors who shared concerns about the height of the school and its proximity to Daytona Avenue.
Father Chauncey Winkler of Our Lady of the Lake told councilmembers during the Feb. 8 meeting that the church had revised its construction plans in light of the complaints from its neighbors. Winkler said the new plan – which matches the planned development coming back in front of the commission during today’s meeting – reduces the height of the school building to a single story.
Rather than two buildings separated by a narrow parking lot, the revised site plan shows a single 27,567 square foot building that the church plans to complete in two phases. The first phase would match the current site plan’s footprint for the school with a 13,230 square foot single story building in the same location. Phase two would include a 14,337 square foot addition attached to the school building that would include more classrooms and a multi-purpose room.
Winkler told the council in February that phase two is likely still years away from breaking ground, but the church is trying to move quickly to complete the school in time for the 2023-24 school year.
Councilmembers ultimately voted 6-1 to approve the original plan that had been reviewed with a citizens meeting and a public hearing at the Planning and Zoning Commission. They noted that the revised plan was submitted to the city earlier that morning, so there wasn’t an opportunity to properly vet the revisions using the city’s established process. But approval of the original plan at the Feb. 8 meeting allowed the church to get going with construction of its school, because the footprint of the school was identical in both site plans.
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin both supported approving the revised plans during the Feb. 8 meeting.
According to meeting documents, Our Lady of the Lake held a citizen’s meeting on Feb. 24 to go over the revised site plan requested in the new planned development. A summary of the meeting by Selberg Associates Senior Project Manager Rob Sampson states that neighbors who attended the meeting were happy with the changes in the new plans – particularly the changes from a two story building to a one story, moving further from Daytona, and revisions to the surrounding parking that should improve the flow of traffic around the school.
Sampson’s letter states that the only remaining concern brought up during the meeting was the proposed height of the building.
Drive-thru Mexican restaurant in Southgate
Chandler-based Architecture All & Associates is requesting to amend the parking-in-common masterplan for the lots at 3565 and 3569 Maricopa Avenue – located between Outpost Drive and S. McCulloch Boulevard. The requested amendment would allow for vehicular access for a restaurant drive through. The letter of intent identifies it only as a “Mexican restaurant.”
According to the staff report, any amendment to a parking-in-common masterplan requires approval for at least 75% of the owners of the properties within the block. The report states that the application includes approvals of five of the six property owners, or 83%.
Staff is recommending approval of the request.
Ocotillo Ridge Condos
Seville Builders is seeking a preliminary subdivision plat for its planned Ocotillo Ridge Condos development at 2020 Swanson Avenue. According to the preliminary plat, the 0.42 acre lot would include seven condos and a shared pool.
The Planning and Zoning meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.
