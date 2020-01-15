Realizing the dream of becoming a teacher is easier than ever these days because of Arizona’s Teachers Academy. Scholarships are available for low and no-cost options to support future educators.
Learn more Jan. 30 when the local school district hosts a College and Career Fair, 2-6 p.m., at the district office’s boardroom, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
The gathering is open to Lake Havasu Unified School District staff members, families and Lake Havasu City residents, said Jaime Festa-Daigle, the district’s personnel director.
She said the district will have information on openings for 2020-2021 and other scholarship opportunities for STEM and post-bachelor-degreed educators. There will also be scholarship details for early education teachers interested in earning their Child Development Associate Credential.
Representatives from Mohave Community College, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University will be on hand to discuss course options and scholarship opportunities.
Graduates of the Arizona Teachers Academy who agree to teach in Arizona can have their tuition and fees waived in exchange for a commitment to teach in an Arizona public school. Students arrive in the classroom prepared to teach, unburdened by college debt.
The academy was established in 2017 to address the state’s teacher shortage crisis. At his 2017 State of the State address that year, Governor Doug Ducey had this to say to prospective teachers: “I’m looking for the best and brightest to commit to teach in Arizona public schools. If you make that commitment, we’ll make this commitment: your education will be paid for, a job will be waiting and you will be free of debt.”
On Tuesday, the governor reiterated his commitment to the Arizona Teachers Academy. He said the state’s 2020 budget includes $15 million in additional funding for the academy. He delivered that message during his State of the State address in Tucson.
