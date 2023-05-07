Yesteryear: Honoring the fallen
River City Newspapers file photo

KINGMAN - It has been nearly 50 years since the Doxol Explosion, when on July 5, 1973, 12 men lost their lives and nearly 100 were injured when a propane railroad car exploded on a railroad siding near Andy Devine Avenue.

The explosion was a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion, or BLEVE, 1,000 feet in diameter and felt over five miles away. It was started when a worker trying to fix a leak ignited the leaking propane.

