A pirate ship has been spotted sailing the high seas of Lake Havasu and it’s looking for…vacationers.
On Tuesday morning Layla Wade, Ryan Dimit and Charley Robertson gathered at Windsor Beach in Lake Havasu State Park to supervise as their new boat/vacation rental, the 65 feet long Sirens Gate, was loaded off the truck by a sky crane into the water.
When the masts are reattached the ship will be nearly 30 feet tall.
The Sirens Gate is a 1985 Gibson Houseboat that has been converted to look like a ship from the worlds of Robert Louis Stevenson and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Before Wade, Dimit and Robertson purchased the vessel, it was being run as a vacation rental in St. Paul, Minnesota.
According to Dimit, the Sirens Gate made a 50 mile journey up the Mississippi River to Red Wing, Mississippi, before it was loaded onto a truck and driven across the country to Lake Havasu City.
Sirens Gate’s new home will be at Havasu Springs and those who are looking to rent the house boat will have three packages to choose from when they make their reservation.
According to Dimit guests can stay on the boat while it’s docked at Havasu Springs, anchored at one of the many coves around the lake or charter a captain to navigate the boat to where they please.
Dimit says that there are plans to add two more house boats to the fleet if the Sirens Gate proves to be a successful venture.
While there is no official date yet for when people can make their reservations the owners of the Sirens Gate are hoping to have the ship in the English Channel on Christmas Eve for all to see.
