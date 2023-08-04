York Fire

Yuccas are burnt about the desert floor as the York Fire is better contained along Ivanpah Road within the Mojave National Preserve on Wednesday.

 L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — The fire burning southwest of Las Vegas was 85% contained as of Friday morning, according to an emergency management website.

An InciWeb update showed the York Fire had burned through more than 93,000 acres since it started July 28 on the Mojave National Preserve and moved northeast. Thursday reports mapped the fire at about 94,000 acres.

