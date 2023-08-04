MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — The fire burning southwest of Las Vegas was 85% contained as of Friday morning, according to an emergency management website.
An InciWeb update showed the York Fire had burned through more than 93,000 acres since it started July 28 on the Mojave National Preserve and moved northeast. Thursday reports mapped the fire at about 94,000 acres.
Authorities still expected to extinguish the fire by Aug. 14, according to the InciWeb data, and a cause had not been determined.
Smoke from the fire is reaching into Nevada and southern Utah.
“Last night was the last night shift for firefighters, who will focus on patrolling for hot spots and monitoring cooled areas,” the Friday Inciweb report read. “Dry air and seasonal heat has filtered back into the region, bringing more challenging conditions for firefighters. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with single-digit humidity and gusty afternoon winds.”
U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Marc Peebles said earlier this week that nearly 9,000 acres of the fire was in Nevada, and it had crossed into the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument. On Wednesday, firefighters were consulting wildlife experts to preserve as much of the natural landscape as possible.
Avi Kwa Ame is considered one of the most sacred places on Earth to about a dozen Yuman-speaking tribes that have traced their origins to the land.
