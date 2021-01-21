Mohave County comprises almost 12% of Arizona’s geographic area – It’s a big place, but now it may be a lot easier for residents from all corners of the county to address issues before the governing board.
Since 2013, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has heard public comments on issues during its “call to the public,” at the start of each meeting, as well as three-minute public comment period for items on the board’s agenda. Residents have long been required to give their statements in person at the county’s bi-monthly board meetings, but now they will be able to submit comments on issues of county importance by letter or email, after a board decision this week.
This isn’t the first time county residents have had such an opportunity. In the early months of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, supervisors allowed members of the public to submit comments on county issues through letters and email, with social distancing in mind.
Restrictions on in-person comments were lifted late last year. But according to Board Chairman Buster Johnson, the ability of residents to submit comments via letter or email represented a better opportunity than ever before for constituents – especially in remote areas of the county – to make their opinions known on matters of the board’s discussion.
The decision to allow mail-in and emailed public comments came during discussions by the board on when best to hold county “calls to the public.”
The board has long heard commentary from the Mohave County public at the start of each of its meetings, as a matter of routine, until earlier this month. Johnson chose instead to schedule the county’s “call to the public” at the end of the county’s Jan. 4 meeting.
“We are here for a board meeting, not a town hall,” Johnson said Tuesday. “We must come prepared to do the county’s business, and that is why the people elected us. People can easily contact members of the board, and nobody from any distance has traveled to address the board unless they’ve had an agendized item in many years.”
The board discussed this week whether the county’s “call to the public” would best be heard at the start or end of its meetings, and whether residents should be permitted to speak on agendized items. While that decision was once accepted as the prerogative of the board’s chairman, the board decided Tuesday as a whole that the county’s “call to the public” will once more be heard at the beginning of the county’s meetings.
“I don’t think it matters whether it’s at the beginning or the end, as long as the public has their three minutes to speak what’s on their mind,” said Supervisor and former Chairman Jean Bishop. “As chairman, you have a lot of responsibilities, and one of those is running the meeting as you see fit. Each of us who has held the chairmanship has had to do that.”
Johnson said he postponed public commentary before the board until the end of its Jan. 4 meeting as a matter of respect to residents who were required to appear before the board for matters of business, above those who attended the meetings voluntarily.
“Before us are agenda items that require our decision,” Johnson said. “These are items that in some cases citizens have paid fees to the county to have these decisions made. Others are items citizens may want to address because those items could change the way we do business – whether it’s changing fees, adding restrictions or zoning changes … those people should be heard first, so they can get on with their lives in a timely manner.”
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter considered the size of Mohave County – as well as his own district, which stretches from the area north of Kingman to Colorado City.
“I think there are instances where people may think of questions and raise issues we didn’t think of when viewing (agendized items),” Lingenfelter said. “In some places in my district, a person would have to drive five hours to appear at a board meeting. If it’s important enough to them to drive down here to address an issue, I support allowing them the opportunity to speak.”
The board ultimately voted in a 3-2 decision to hold public hearings once more at the start of the county’s meetings, and to allow residents to address the board about items on the agenda.
Any emailed comments from county residents, in reference to items on the agenda, must be received by the county no later than 8 a.m. on the Friday before a board meeting. Such comments should be sent to the Mohave County Clerk at ginny.anderson@mohavecounty.us.
Comments for the county’s “call to the public” must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before any county board meeting. Such comments must be no more than 150 words to be read into the record at the meeting.
Letters submitted for items on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors agenda, or for the county’s “call to the public” can be addressed to County Clerk Ginny Anderson, 700 Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401.
