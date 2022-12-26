When Havasu CrossFit owner Brian Francis watched his 9-year-old daughter complete 50 wall balls (a CrossFit exercise involving squatting, throwing and catching a weighted medicine ball towards a target) without stopping for a break, he knew she had what it takes to have a competitive CrossFit future.
“In competitive CrossFit it’s not just about being a good mover and being efficient at all the movements, it’s also having the mental fortitude and grit to be able to push yourself to limits that other people aren’t willing to push themselves to,” Brian Francis said. “So seeing her do something that takes a lot of mental capacity where most people would crumble, and she did it like it was nothing, I thought, ‘Oh wow, this could be something she is actually serious about.’”
Five years later, Havasu CrossFit athlete Marley Francis, 14, earned one of 10 spots in the 13-15 teen girls class of the 2023 Wodapalooza held in Miami, Florida, January 12-15.
WZA is an annual fitness competition partnered with big names like T.Y.R., Rogue, Podium and the U.S. Army, that began in 2012 with 145 athletes, and has since grown to over 3,000 athletes from over 40 countries competing in 50 different divisions. Last year’s WZA brought over 50,000 spectators to the beach-side Bayfront Park in Miami.
“In the competitive fitness world, Wodapalooza is the biggest participant event,” Brian Francis said. “For competitive CrossFit athletes, it is the second-most sought after event to qualify for, other than the CrossFit Games.”
The variety of divisions gives a wide range of athletes the opportunity to compete on an international stage, including elite CrossFit Games athletes that Marley Francis has looked up to her whole life.
“It’s very exciting,” Marley Francis said. “I’m more nervous that I’m going to make a fool out of myself in the warm up area just watching (the elite Games athletes) in awe instead of actually warming up. But it’s very exciting and it’s just going to inspire me even more.”
WZA is structured similarly to a music festival where multiple artists perform on multiple stages simultaneously. In Miami, there will be multiple athlete groups competing at the same time, but doing different workouts.
“Part of training for CrossFit is to be as well-rounded as possible in all aspects of fitness,” Brian Francis said. “It’s just a good opportunity for Marley to get a chance to go compete against the best in the world and see where she falls.”
In preparation for WZA, Marley Francis trains two to three hours a day, six days a week. The nature of her training ranges from gymnastics, various forms of cardio, Olympic lifts, accessory movements and stretching.
Marley Francis has tried other sports like volleyball and gymnastics, but CrossFit is what she grew up around and has always been her passion.
“The people at CrossFit are definitely my extended family,” Marley Francis said. “It’s like a second home. It’s been really cool to see all these people love it as much as I do.”
Brian Francis and his wife, Amy Francis, started Havasu CrossFit in 2012 from their garage, and have since grown into one of the most successful gyms in town.
Competing at the CrossFit Games has always been a goal of Marley’s, especially after watching her father compete in the CrossFit Games Regionals in 2013 and 2014.
“Watching the Games in August, I just thought to myself, ‘I want to be there,’” Marley Francis said.
About 30 people, including Havasu CrossFit coaches and other friends and family, have already made plans to travel down to Miami to support Marley Francis.
You can watch the live broadcast of the 2023 Wodapalooza at www.wodapalooza.com/live or on the Loud And Live Sports YouTube channel beginning Thursday, Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.