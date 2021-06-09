Editor's note: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect location for the vaccine clinic. The clinic was held at the Havasu Community Health Foundation, not the Aquatic Center.
Lake Havasu City is home to 100 newly vaccinated residents, and most of them are teenagers.
A covid-19 clinic held at the Havasu Community Health Foundation targeted youths over 12. In three weeks, a second clinic will offer their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“We’re doing it now…and that is because all of the shots need to be done so many days prior to the back-to-school vaccine event when the children come in for other vaccinations,” said Linda Seaver, executive director of the Havasu Community Health Foundation.
The first shot clinic officially opened its doors at 7:30 a.m. but people were arriving at the Foundation Acoma address as early as 6:30 a.m.
“I was surprised,” Seaver said. “Right now it is just steady but they were waiting at the front door this morning.”
The clinic was a walk in event that didn’t require an appointment, which many of the patients liked.
“It is easily accessible,’ administrative assistant Claudia Betancourt said. “I did talk with a few people and that was the main comment that they were able to walk-in and feel like I have to have an appointment or I’ll get pushed away.”
Brandon Cardenas, 17, and his 14-year-old brother, Abraham, were among the Havasu residents who got their first jab.
“I feel like sooner or later they are going to force us to get the shot anyway so might as well get it over now,” Brandon said. “Then later when everyone has to get it there won’t be much time to get it and I’ll already have it. Plus I don’t have to wear my mask anymore.”
Brandon says that he did catch covid earlier this year but it “was not as bad as it was from some people.” He said he suffered from a cough and an overall feeling of sluggishness for about two weeks.
According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services 1,203 individuals 18 and younger have been vaccinated in Mohave County.
Also on June 9 Mohave County announced that there were 45 new confirmed cases reported in the county since June 7. There were also 2 new reported deaths. 16 of the 25 new cases are from the Lake Havasu Area.
Three of those sixteen cases were in individuals 11 to 19 and seven were in persons 20 to 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.