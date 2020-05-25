The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center is offering swim lessons for children six months to 12 years old.
This first session starts June 1 and occurs in the evenings for two weeks, Monday through Thursday. It costs $37 per child. Register online at www.lhcaz.gov.
In the municipality’s announcement, it was noted that city staff is taking extensive precautionary measures to maintain a safe and clean environment. Extensive cleaning and monitoring is routinely completed. The program restricts staff-to-child ratios to adhere to CDC guidelines.
For details, call 928-453-8686.
