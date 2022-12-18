YouTubers take on 100-hour raft challenge on Lake Havasu

In American popular culture, there’s a well-known story about a young man and his trusted companion on a wooden raft, braving one of the country’s most famous rivers — and possibly even serving the greater good.
That was the story this week of YouTubers Jeffrey and Chris Dangie, who challenged themselves to spend 100 hours aboard a raft on Lake Havasu, near the Havasu Riviera Marina. But the brothers had resources unavailable to Huckleberry Finn, and a plan to make their raft grow throughout their weeklong excursion.
“Our goal was to raft for 100 hours, and this was the best lake for it,” said Jeffrey Dangie on Friday. “We were going to go to Lake Tahoe, but it’s way to dangerous out there this time of year.”
Making waves at the Riviera
The brothers arrived in Lake Havasu City on Monday to launch their six-by-six foot wooden raft (supported by six empty barrels) from the Havasu Riviera Marina, recorded by producer Mike Duggan. And over five days, video of their exploits have been uploaded onto YouTube, with donations collected toward the California-based Zoe International organization against human trafficking.
During each day of their challenge, lumber and supplies were boated to the brothers’ location, which they ultimately used to expand their raft from its original six-by-six foot base to an nine-section, 18-by-18 foot structure with three stories on Thursday.
As impressive as their raft may have become by Thursday, however, strong gusts on Lake Havasu proved a hazard to the brothers’ plans. With wind-speeds as high as 20 miles per hour through Thursday evening, Jeffrey and Chris Dangie were forced to reduce the size of their vessel Friday, or risk being pushed by the wind into a potentially dangerous situation.
“It was three stories tall until Thursday,” said Duggan. “If they left the building up, wind could have pushed it into the coastline. So they took it all down.”
When they laid their raft ashore after returning Friday afternoon, it was in much the same size and condition as when they had left. But the raft had served its purpose, and the brothers spoke with Today’s News-Herald at the Havasu Riviera canteen shortly after - but not before ordering some fresh coffee.
According to Chris Dangie, this was the brothers’ newest challenge - and thus far the most difficult that they’ve filmed for YouTube.
“We usually put out three or four videos per month,” Chris said. “We started with a small raft, and upgraded it each day. This is the biggest challenge we’ve ever done so far.”
To see the Dangie Brothers’ exploits on Lake Havasu and elsewhere, visit their YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@DangieBros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.