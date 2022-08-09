Carlos Pena

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is attempting to locate Carlos Pena, 84, who was last seen in Yucca near Frontage Road and Shep Lane on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

According to an MCSO news release, Pena is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds with brown eyes and grayish brown hair. He does not currently drive and is known to go for walks.

