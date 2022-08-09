KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is attempting to locate Carlos Pena, 84, who was last seen in Yucca near Frontage Road and Shep Lane on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
According to an MCSO news release, Pena is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds with brown eyes and grayish brown hair. He does not currently drive and is known to go for walks.
It is unknown what he was last wearing or where he may have intended to go, other than he has not been seen since then. We are requesting the public’s assistance to search their private properties to include structures, sheds, recreational vehicles, camp trailers, vehicles, crawl spaces, play houses and areas with overgrown vegetation.
For those who have any information on his whereabouts or may have assisted him, please contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 and reference DR# 22-029715.
