Mohave County law enforcement’s search for an alleged arsonist may have ended Monday, after a Yucca man was identified by deputies as the responsible party.
Keith A. Wilson, 37, remained in custody this week as deputies continue their investigation into a series of incidents that reportedly took place Nov. 17 in the Yucca area.
According to investigators, an out-of-state homeowner reported that a burglary alarm had been activated at his home on the date of the offense. Although responding deputies found no suspects at that time, obvious signs of a break-in were observed, county officials said this week.
Deputies were notified on Nov. 18 of a fire on the same property, where the victim’s home, garage and a recreational vehicle were found to be fully engulfed. A game camera, installed at the scene after the burglary was reported, reportedly captured images of two vehicles entering the property on that day.
Wilson was ultimately identified as a suspect in the case, and was questioned by detectives at his home. Wilson allegedly allowed investigators to walk through his property, where detectives allegedly saw multiple items believed to have been stolen during the reported burglary. One of the vehicles at Wilson’s home was also identified by deputies as having been seen on the property via surveillance footage.
During a secondary interview, investigators say Wilson admitted to his involvement in the burglary, but denied involvement in the alleged arson.
Wilson was ultimately charged with felony counts of arson of a structure and second-degree burglary, and transported to Mohave County Jail. As of Wednesday, Wilson remained in custody on $10,000 bond.
