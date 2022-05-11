A Yucca man was arrested last week in Lake Havasu, after Mohave County patrol deputies allegedly found his vehicle obstructing a roadway in the area of London Bridge Road.
Jared T. Engel, 34 – who offered identification in the form of a “released prison inmate identification card” – was contacted by deputies at the scene. Deputies reportedly observed ammunition and drug paraphernalia in plain view within the vehicle, and Engel was detained.
When Engel exited the vehicle, deputies allegedly saw a large knife that was tucked into his seat. Deputies say Engel was found to be in possession of six grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe during a search of his pockets. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, an additional search of Engel’s vehicle yielded a second glass pipe, an AR-22 rifle, .22-caliber ammunition and a knife.
Engel was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
As of Wednesday, Engel remained in custody on $25,000 bond. He has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in a drug offense and possession of a weapon by a felon.
