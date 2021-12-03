A Yuma man was arrested Nov. 28 after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of gunshots at a Fort Mohave residence.
According to an incident report in the case, deputies arrived at the scene and learned that two parties allegedly involved in the incident left the area prior to deputies’ arrival. According to witnesses, John E. Simms, 28, fired a weapon during an argument with a female victim at the location.
Simms was later located and detained during a traffic stop. According to the report, Simms told deputies that he and his girlfriend had argued earlier in the evening, but he denied firing a weapon. While searching the property, deputies say they found a fresh shell casing in the area where witnesses said Simms had fired his handgun.
Deputies arrested Simms at the scene and transported him to Mohave County Jail without incident. As of Friday, Simms did not appear to be in Mohave County custody.
