A Yuma man was arrested in Lake Havasu City for felony weapon charges after he allegedly displayed a handgun in a fast food drive thru.
According to the police report, on Dec. 18 at 11:57 p.m. a Havasu officer was sent to the 100 block of Lake Havasu Avenue for a call regarding a man who was allegedly drinking a beer while driving and showing passengers in his car a handgun.
Police say when they arrived on the scene they made contact with the vehicle which had two men in it. The report says police spoke with the driver, identified as Joshua Cota, who told them he had not been drinking and there were no weapons in the vehicle.
Cota eventually got out of the vehicle as requested, police say, and a pat down revealed that he reportable had a magazine in his back pocket. The report says that a search of Cota’s vehicle turned up a Glock handgun in the center console and empty cans of alcohol on the floor board. Police say that Cota refused to perform any field sobriety tests.
Cota was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail where he was charged for two felonies, disorderly conduct and failure to admit carrying a weapon, and one DUI misdemeanor.
