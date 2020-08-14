The ongoing coronavirus pandemic became a hot topic at this week’s meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board – and it was a debate that seemed to continue Thursday at a special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“One school board member brought up a point about what would be an acceptable death rate for children,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson. “Do we have an acceptable death rate for children, by any disease, in Mohave County?”
Johnson’s question was directed toward Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, in reference to a statement by Havasu school board member Nichole Cohen this week.
“It’s zero,” Burley told the board of supervisors.
At the school board meeting, Cohen suggested the possibility of an “acceptable casualty rate” for resuming as normal.
“It’s easy for people who don’t work or who are retired from work to say, ‘If everybody would just do their part, we could get rid of this,’ and there’s no evidence to suggest that,” Cohen said. “At some point, we are going to have to come up with an acceptable casualty rate, and nobody wants to have that conversation.”
Cohen’s statement was met with sharp criticism on social media, and it got the attention of Phoenix-area television news stations.
As officials seek to stem the tide of coronavirus cases throughout the state, the Arizona Governor’s Office issued guidelines for counties and regions to allow reopening of schools and businesses.
According to Mohave County Nutrition and Health Promotion Manager Tiera Morrison, schools are advised to reopen in full — or in part — only if their respective communities meet public safety requirements in reference to the virus.
For Lake Havasu City schools, two of the three state-suggested benchmarks have been met. The county has fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, and fewer than 10 percent of hospital visits are related to coronavirus cases or similar instances.
The county’s percentage of positive PCR tests are still too high for in-person learning to resume, according to the state health department’s recommendations. The state guidelines say fewer than 7 percent of coronavirus cases should test positive for a two-week period. Mohave County’s rate is 12.1 percent.
According to Morrison, there will be two key components for reopening school buildings for in-person instruction: The questions of “how,” and “when.”
“We’re looking at it on a state and county level,” Burley said. “A fair number of administrative and teaching staff would also be affected by any transmission of the virus into the facility. Children aren’t dying in as great a number as adults, but there is a much larger picture here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.