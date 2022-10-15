Zombie Pub Crawl

Gentry Mayfield and Desiree Sherk join the city’s annual “Zombie Pub Crawl” in downtown Havasu in 2017.

 Today’s News-Herald file

It’s been three years since the many footsteps of the undead scraped against the pavement of Downtown Lake Havasu City, with bodies shambling through the streets well past midnight before returning to their deathly slumber.

Now the Zombie Pub Crawl has clawed its way once more from the grave, and Main Street businesses are expecting a horde of customers this Saturday.

