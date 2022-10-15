It’s been three years since the many footsteps of the undead scraped against the pavement of Downtown Lake Havasu City, with bodies shambling through the streets well past midnight before returning to their deathly slumber.
Now the Zombie Pub Crawl has clawed its way once more from the grave, and Main Street businesses are expecting a horde of customers this Saturday.
The annual downtown event was last seen in 2019, before it was canceled in 2020 and last October due to the coronavirus pandemic. For Main Street drinking establishments, the event’s return will be a night of fun for adults, prior to the youth-oriented festivities in Downtown Havasu this Halloween.
Vicki McKee owned McKee’s Pub & Grill for almost 25 years, and worked at the establishment for five years before purchasing the business, herself. For McKee, the Zombie Pub Crawl is an eccentric part of Havasu’s culture - and a fun celebration of the spooky Halloween season. McKee sold her bar this year, but will continue to help the business’ new owners.
“We’re expecting a huge crowd this Saturday,” McKee said. “It’s just a really fun, adults’ night out before they dress up their kids for Halloween. It’s a crazy main street event, and it’s very fun for everyone.”
According to McKee, the expected crowd will require more staff, and extra security to ensure that the night remains fun for everyone involved.
Although McKee is an old veteran at challenging the shambling horde, other drinking establishments are expected to face the zombie invasion for the first time this year. And Rickety Cricket’s Taproom, on Main Street, is preparing for this year’s Zombie Pub Crawl with something special.
Rickety Cricket’s just opened June 23, but manager Laurie Doyle has lived in Havasu for almost eight years. She says she has been a regular participant in the Zombie Pub Crawl, but this will be her first time on the other side of the counter.
“It’s always a blast,” Doyle said. “It’s big, it’s fun, and it’s really pretty incredible. We’re going to have black lights, a fog machine, and glow-in-the-dark drinks. The Zombie Pub Crawl isn’t normal like every other event. It gets people to come downtown, and it gets people to come together for Halloween. Havasu is pretty good about that.”
And although the Zombie Pub Crawl is expected to offer a night of fun in the Halloween spirit, Lake Havasu City Police officers will be present to ensure that the zombies don’t become too menacing this year.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, the department will field extra officers this weekend, with additional patrols in the Downtown area.
Tribolet advises participants in this year’s pub crawl to ensure that they have a sober driver after the event concludes, and that they remain mindful of vehicle traffic. Participants should also stay clear of roadways while enjoying this year’s event.
The Zombie Pub Crawl is set to begin in Downtown Lake Havasu City, on McCulloch Boulevard between Acoma Boulevard and Smoketree Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. If a designated driver is unavailable after the event, 24-hour shuttle services remain available throughout the city.
