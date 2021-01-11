The former Hastings building’s transition from a bookstore to an off road vehicle dealership could kick off soon if a zoning change is approved by the Lake Havasu City Council today.
At tonight’s meeting, the council will consider a rezoning request from new UTV manufacturer Speed UTV that would add a planned development to the current Commercial-1 zoning of the property allowing for light vehicles sales, services and repairs.
The 25,000 square foot building has remained vacant since Hastings closed in 2016, and is currently the largest single vacant retail building in the city.
According to Speed UTV owner Robby Gordon, the facility will be one of three manufacturer owned storefronts in addition to locations in Anaheim, California and Charlotte, North Carolina. The store will sell an assortment of off road vehicles, off road accessories and will install bolt-on accessories at the facility. Gordon has said all heavy repair work or customizations will be done off site at Morgan Motorsports on College Street.
Speed UTV plans to spend $250,000 on renovating the property including sprucing up the inside and outside of the vacant storefront, installing a glass sliding door being vehicles inside, and a wrought iron security fence around the perimeter of the property.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the approval of the rezoning request, and city staff also recommended approval of the proposal.
Gordon has estimated the facility will conduct $10.5 million in sales in the first year, and $21 million in year two.
(0) comments
