The proposal to rezone the former Kmart building to allow for light industrial manufacturing will have its first public hearing on Wednesday as the Planning and Zoning Commission considers the request from Premiere Manufacturing Inc.
Premiere Manufacturing Inc., which produces extraction machines under the brand name of NugSmasher, is requesting the addition of a planned development to the current commercial health district at the property on the 1870 block of N. McCulloch Blvd. The planned development would allow for light manufacturing use in the former Kmart location, but the rest of the shopping plaza would remain as currently zoned.
During a citizens meeting for residents and business owners within 300 feet of the property, Premiere Manufacturing CEO Ryan Busnardo said his plan is to open up a second manufacturing facility at the location to boost the company’s production capabilities for NugSmashers. While the machines are commonly used to separate THC from marijuana, or CBD from hemp, Busnardo said the machines have a variety of potential uses. Busnardo also reiterated that his company makes the machines, but no processing of any plant materials will occur at the facility.
Busnardo said the CNC robotic assisted manufacturing process is not noisy, does not create pollution, and none of the products or raw materials would be stored outside of the building. Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray, who supports the rezoning request, confirmed Busnardo’s claims after visiting the company’s current facility in Corona, California.
In addition to adding production capacity, Busnardo said he plans to move the Premiere Manufacturing headquarters from the current facility in Corona, California into the 101,135 square foot facility left vacant when Kmart closed its Havasu location earlier this year.
“With this expansion from our current facility (60,000 square feet) we will be investing millions in expanding our capacity to produce more products for our growing demand and expanding marketplace,” Busnardo said in his letter of intent.
According to the plans included in Busnardo’s letter, the company plans to make a capital investment of $3.5 million for machinery, furniture and fixtures within the first 12 months and hopes to have between 60 and 80 employees with a payroll between about $400,000 and $550,000. In year two, the company projects a capital investment of $1.5 million for machinery while boosting its workforce to 80 to 110 employees and a payroll between $550,000 and $750,000. Another $3.5 million in investments would come in year three as the company consolidates its Corona production capacity to Lake Havasu City.
Busnardo said once the facility reaches full capacity, in about five years, he expects to employ 250 workers in the facility including production and corporate positions. Gray said that would make Premiere Manufacturing a top 10 employer in Havasu.
“Currently our average employee payroll expense is approximately $1,600 per week – $6,880 monthly,” Busnardo wrote in the letter. “PMG believes in paying above market rate to keep and retain talent and individuals looking to grow a company. This philosophy has kept us out of the revolving door of talent attraction in California. PMG plans to start this facility with 18-24 key staff from the Corona operation and then hire and train local employees.”
Busnardo said demand for NugSmashers started outpacing the company’s production capabilities shortly after the machines hit the market. He said he explored opening a second facility in Southern California, but said the company could save a lot in state income taxes by moving across the Colorado River to Lake Havasu City where he has owned a home for several years.
During the public hearing the Planning and Zoning Commission will vote to either recommend approval or denial of the rezoning request. That recommendation will then be sent to the City Council, which is scheduled to hold another public hearing on the request on Aug. 25 before taking a final vote.
The Planning and Zoning meeting will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m., but in person attendance has been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Citizens can submit comments on any of the items up for public hearing by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting. The meeting can be viewed live on channel 4, or online at lhcaz.gov/tv. For live audio of the meeting call 1-888-240-2560, then enter the meeting ID 938 418 435.
Reaction from citizens
A total of 31 people attended the citizens meeting that kicks off the rezoning process and there was a lot of discussion about the proposal.
Many surrounding business owners expressed disappointment that no other retailers were interested in moving into the facility. Questions from business owners included how a manufacturing use would affect their business, parking in the shopping center, and what the company’s plans for the outside of the building are. Several concerns were brought up and discussed, but there didn’t seem to be much outright opposition to the proposal.
A letter submitted to the Planning and Zoning Department and the Lake Havasu City Council from the owner of a condo building did object to the rezoning effort. Don and Fay Peterson submitted the letter which notes that there are roughly 58 condos within 100 feet of the entrance into the complex from Swanson Avenue and they believe the market value of their condo will decrease if manufacturing is allowed to move in across the street.
The letter said the number of jobs and the high pay promised sounds, “mighty inviting to change the zoning to accommodate the request of Mr. Busnardo, but what guarantees do you have that this will happen?”
Two other written comments from the citizens meeting are included in the meeting documents for the Planning and Zoning Commission. Both support the rezoning effort, though no names were provided with either comment.
