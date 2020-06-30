The Lake Havasu City Police Department has been blocking off the center lane of Industrial Boulevard at the intersection with London Bridge Road in recent weekends, which eliminates entry to the park from Industrial.
Vehicles coming down Industrial Boulevard will have to take the detour up Aviation, or turn onto London Bridge Road from Industrial and loop around in order to get in line for the park.
“Really it is a safety thing,” said Lake Havasu State Park Director Daniel Roddy. “When traffic backs up on Industrial it can get all the way to SR 95.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.